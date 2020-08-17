Blake Lively shares a wacky mask selfie with Ryan Reynolds; Quips about embarrassing their three children

  1. Home
While urging their fans to wear masks amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Blake Lively couldn't help but poke fun at her kids as she shared a goofy mask selfie with Ryan Reynolds. The couple's masks have been designed by their three children - James, 5, Inez, 3 and Betty, 9 months.
With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, many celebrities have come forward to promote wearing masks and spreading awareness on why it's important to do so. Joining the long list are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who have been doing their part in aiding those affected by COVID-19. This includes donating USD one million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Moreover, Lively took to her Instagram Stories recently to show off her and Reynolds' masks, which were crafted by their three children.

James, 5, Inez, 3 and Betty, 9 months, showed off their designing skills when they decorated masks which were modelled proudly by their parents. Showing off the masks goofily is everyone's favourite couple as Blake's mask was filled with yellow stars and a small girl's face while Ryan's mask comprised a bunch of different shapes and patterns. What had fans cackling was The Rhythm Section star's caption to the wacky mask selfie which read as, "We won’t embarrass them at all in middle school." We love how the couple manages to troll their own kids like they do each other!

Check out Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at their goofy best in a mask selfie below:

We adore this couple and how!

Meanwhile, at B.C. Premier John Horgan's request, Ryan encouraged the young people from British Columbia to not party and rather stay indoors due to COVID-19. Reynolds also mentioned Blake as he quipped, "I love parties, my favorite thing to do is sit alone with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That's a party."

