Blake Lively sports curly hair in new red carpet appearance; Fans unamused by the look

American actress Blake Lively is known for her impeccable fashion sense, especially at the Met Gala every year. Apart from not attending the ball this year, the Gossip Girl star has also disappointed fans with a recent red-carpet look. Continue reading to know more.

Blake Lively's curly hair look disappoints fans

Two months after giving birth to her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, Lively is back to her red-carpet appearances. Recently, she attended Barnard College's annual gala and now she has followed it up with another appearance when she was spotted at the reopening of Tiffany & Co's NYC flagship on Thursday, April 27.

Lively wore a brown leather outfit by Brandon Maxwell which plunged down to her waist. She accessorized the look with a matching belt, brown heels, some rings and bracelets, and a stunning snake necklace that took all the attention. Lively finished the look with a wildly curly hairstyle and nude makeup but netizens were not impressed this time.

One user wrote, "I love her but I hate this look :( hair, makeup, everything." Another joked, "This is Georgina. Serena is probably kidnapped and in the trunk of a car somewhere," referring to Lively's character in the popular series Gossip Girl. A third commented on the look and said, "It's giving babysitters club Disney channel 90s edition [x3 crying face emojis] [skull face emoji]."

While one replied, "Thank you for telling me who this was because I was baffled," another proceeded to tweet, "blake, look at me, LOOK AT ME. this isn’t like youuu [x3 crying face emojis]." Another felt, "Blake wouldn’t surprise me when it's about fashion and hair-makeup but to be honest I didn't like this look at all and this is the first time ever she literally did surprise I didn't ever imagine that I could say that, she's a fashion goddess…ahh she can make mistakes I forgave."

Apart from the paparazzi and public events, Lively was spotted on a girl's night out with singer-songwriter and popstar Taylor Swift, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and rock band Haim's sister duo. This chill hangout gained a lot of attention especially because it happened after Swift broke up with Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years. On the other hand, much to the disappointment of fans, Lively has confirmed that she will not be attending this year's Met Gala which is all set for May 1, 2023.