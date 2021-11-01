Blake Lively SURPRISES her Sisterhood of Travelling Pants co star on Halloween with special gifts

Blake Lively
Blake Lively SURPRISES her Sisterhood of Travelling Pants co star on Halloween with special gifts
​​Blake Lively recently reunited with her Sisterhood of Travelling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn for Halloween! Over the weekend, Tamblyn took to Instagram and shared a video from the mini-reunion. “Look what I got in the mail!” she wrote while opening a gift from Lively’s drink mixer brand Betty Buzz. She added: “Ooh, Betty Buzz! It’s so beautiful. Look inside, it’s so pretty! So, this was the biggest package I’ve ever received in the mail. There was like a whole package, and then there was a person inside of the package. It was really weird.” 

 

Tamblyn then sent fans into a frenzy when she showed Lively standing behind her in a sparkly red cape.  “@BettyBuzz really has outdone itself on marketing by sending me this gorgeous box of tasty refreshments and a life-size Blake Lively Halloween mannequin for my front yard,” Tamblyn captioned the video. If you didn’t know, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants also starred America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel. 

 

In other news, the film alum Tamblyn recently stood in support of pop icon Britney Spears when she was struggling with her conservatorship sentence. ​​Speaking to The New York Times, Tamblyn, 38, expressed that while her situation wasn’t as bad as Britney, she did “experience a small taste of what” the pop star has gone through. Amber said that when her career kicked off, her dad stepped in as her co-manager and her mom served as her business manager. “At 21, I starred in a hit TV show called Joan of Arcadia, and from that point forward, I began making real, substantial money — money that made a big difference for my family.”

 

