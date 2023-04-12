Blake Lively takes a subtle dig at Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trail in recent ‘Betty Buzz’ ad

Blake Lively's new Betty Buzz ad parodies the ski trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow. Dr. Irving Scher appears in the ad there to determine if Betty Buzz is the “most bubbly speaking beverage in the world.” When asked the question, Scher is seen standing in front of a whiteboard with stick figures drawn on it, “See, when I look at a person drinking Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Soda, they have a smile on their face,” he continues, “And they think, ‘Wow so bubbly.’” He points out another stick figure and says, “Mmm! Betty Buzz tastes great.”

“And of course, in both cases, the Betty Buzz goes down into their stomachs here,” he says while drawing a circle around a stick figure’s stomach area. “Which is consistent with the laws of physics and Newton’s laws.”There is a voiceover by Blake at the end of the video where she narrates, “Case closed! Betty Buzz is probably scientifically the best sparkling beverage in the world.”

The description of the ad subtly references Paltrow’s case as it reads, “Grab yourself some #BettyBuzz but be warned, it’s so delicious that once you try, it’s a slippery slope.”

ALSO READ: Blake Lively shows off bikini body on vacation with Ryan Reynolds, fans ask ‘Didn’t you just had a baby?’

Blake Lively Trolls Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trail

Blake Lively’s mixer drink mixer company has released an ad that seems to be referencing the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trail. Lively hired biomechanical engineering expert Dr. Irving Scher who was also the expert witness in this case. When you look closely at the details of the ad, you can notice that Dr. Scher is wearing the same suit he wore at the courthouse while testifying. He is wearing a black suit, a light blue shirt, and a green tie. Scher appeared at the courthouse accompanied by a big whiteboard and marker.

Dr.Scher caused quite a stir in the courtroom during the case when he drew stick figures on the board to explain the laws of physics to the audience. “Paltrow’s version is consistent with the laws of physics,” Scher said while being on the stand.

ALSO READ: 'It's pretty weird': Gwyneth Paltrow admits to getting rectal ozone therapy; here's what it is