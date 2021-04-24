Blake Lively tells Gigi Hadid we make a 'much better couple' as she sends birthday wishes with throwback photo.

Blake Lively chose a fun throwback photo from the vault which featured her husband Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid as she wished the model on her 26th birthday.

Gigi Hadid completed another year round the sun and the model celebrated with her loved ones by her side! While the pandemic did not make it feasible for her other close friends to be with her, they sent some birthday love via social media. One such close friend is Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively who took to her Instagram Stories to wish the super model.

Blake chose a fun throwback photo from the vault which featured her husband Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid. The photo featured the trio kicking it back and posing candidly for the picture. The hazy memory sure does seem a lot of fun as Blake captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday @gigihahdid .... I think you and I make a much better couple."

After the photo, Blake shared a hilarious video of Gigi going crazy at a live concert. She captioned the video, "Too bad you're just super hot and no fun at all. @gigihadid birthday girl got allll the goods."

Check out Blake Lively's birthday wish for Gigi Hadid:

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid went all out for her birthday celebrations as it was her first birthday as a new mum. She hosted her closest friends, family and team at her residence in New York City and even got her own cheese grill truck stationed outside her residence building. Click the link below to see Gigi Hadid's birthday photos.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik pack on the PDA as they celebrate model's 26th birthday in NYC

Share your comment ×