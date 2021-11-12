Blake Lively thinks it's 'very important' for her kids to see her as a working mother, here's why

Blake Lively wants her daughters to know that she is a working mother. During an interview with People Magazine, she revealed that it is "very important" for her to teach her daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2 that they can have their own passions even after being a mother.

As Lively has launched her own non-alcoholic mixer line Betty Buzz and partnered with British Airways, the actress said that she wants to show her kids that she can have "a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother." She opened up on how building ones own identity is important to her while also calling motherhood "completely all-encompassing."

During her chat with People Magazine, Lively said that she wants to teach her daughters "to maintain themselves and that everything is possible." "So it is very important for them to see me working. I bring them along, though. I mean, it's amazing they're not hidden under my skirt right now," Lively jokingly said, adding that she tends to bring them everywhere, despite knowing that it could be "so inappropriate." The Gossip Girl alum noted that she is "lucky" to be at a job that allows her to spend time with her kids while working.

Ryan Reynolds too lauded his 'genius' wife Blake Lively during WSJ Innovator Awards. In his acceptance speech, Reynolds thanked Lively for being supportive of him. "I want to thank my wife, Blake. She is a genius. She's a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I'd be pushed," he said.

