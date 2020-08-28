Blake Lively thirsts on Ryan Reynolds' muscles as Deadpool actor presents her with cake: Happy Birthday to Me

Blake Lively reveals she spent her birthday with a cake presented by Ryan Reynolds, treats from family and friends and more.

Blake Lively celebrated her 33rd birthday earlier this week. While the Gossip Girl alum was MIA on social media on her birthday, she flooded our timelines with glimpses of ger birthday celebrations a day later. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she spent her birthday at home, like most quarantine birthdays this year, and Ryan Reynolds made it extra special. Lively shared a picture of Reynolds holding a large birthday cake with whipped cream and strawberry dressing, and candles lit on it.

The Deadpool actor was seen sporting a thin blue shirt with cargo pants that shows off his muscular biceps. While all eyes were on the cake at first, Lively drew everyone's attention towards her husband's muscular biceps. She shared a series of photos zooming into the actor's arms before she announced, "Happy Birthday to me."

Honestly, if we had husbands look *that* good, we'd probably thirst as well! Check out the photos below:

Apart from the mouth-watering cake and the thirsty photos, Lively received treats from friends. This includes homemade McMuffin, birthday cake popsicles from Laboratorio Del Gelato, and Ladurée macarons sent from her friends Samantha and Justin Stone. The actress received a box of pastries from her sister, Robyn. "Yup. I know. Impossible. More food. Thank god we have 13 family and friends quarantining with us," she wrote.

Like other celebrities in the US, Lively and Reynolds have been practicing social distancing and have stayed indoors since the pandemic hit the US.

