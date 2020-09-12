Blake Lively trolls Ryan Reynolds for birthday wish to pet dog while questioning where her b'day post was

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to wish his pet dog, Bax, on his birthday with an adorable, witty wish. However, Blake Lively was quick to troll her husband sarcastically asking where her birthday post was.

It's hard to believe that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively completed eight years of marital bliss on September 9, 2020, while being blessed with three daughters - James, 5, Inez, 3, and Betty, 1. What's absolutely endearing and relatable about the couple is how they leave no stone unturned when it comes to trolling each other on social media. Whether it be Reynolds poking fun at Gossip Girl or Lively wishing her husband on his birthday with photos of Ryan Gosling and calling him "baby" instead, these two know how to have a hearty laugh at each other's expense as we already know, it's all in good fun!

Hence, it comes as no surprise that Blake couldn't help but troll Ryan for his latest Instagram post which was an adorable, witty birthday wish for their pet dog, Bax. Sharing two photos, we see the Deadpool actor looking lovingly at Bax, who is lying down comfortably on the wooden floor, and then planting a kiss on his furry skin as well. "Happy Birthday, Bax. I’d bake you a cake, but it would kill you. Not because you’re a dog. Everything I bake is poison. If I had to go to war, I’d just bring a toaster oven," the 43-year-old actor wrote.

In response, The Rhythm Section sarcastically asked as to where her birthday wish was when she recently turned 33 on August 25, 2020. "This is almost as sweet as the birthday post you did for me this year," Lively quipped to which Reynolds joked back, "@blakelively I baked you a cake."

Meanwhile, Ryan did indeed bake a cake for his ladylove with Blake even sharing a series of photos from her birthday as her Instagram Stories recently. In the snaps, we see Reynolds holding the delectable cake in his hands with a big smile on his face as Lively keeps zooming in on his bulging muscles quipping, "Happy Birthday To Me."

