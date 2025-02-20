Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni: Actress ‘Deeply Disturbed’ by His Claims About Her Late Father

The legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken another dramatic turn. In newly filed court documents, Lively has expanded on her previous allegations, revealing that Baldoni allegedly told her he had spoken to her late father, a claim she found deeply unsettling.

Lively’s original complaint accused Baldoni of “shocking and emotionally distressing” behavior, including his assertion that he could speak to the dead. However, the amended filing, obtained by TMZ, provides further details.

According to Lively, Baldoni once claimed to have spoken with her father, Ernie Lively—despite never having met him. Attempting to brush off the remark with humor, Lively allegedly joked, “Let him know he owes me 40 bucks.” To her surprise, Baldoni reportedly took the comment seriously, responding, “Wait, does he really?”

Her lawyers state that Baldoni “pushed the conversation further,” prompting Lively to reply with another joke: “Oh God no. He owes me so much more than that.” Baldoni then allegedly placed his hand on his heart, closed his eyes, and said, “I was leaving my apartment this morning, and I reached into my pocket… and there was $40 in there that I did not put there.”

Lively’s legal team argues that this interaction was “deeply disturbing” to her and refutes Baldoni’s defense that he was merely offering prayers for her father.

The amended complaint also details the “extreme emotional toll” the lawsuit has taken on Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their children. The document states that Lively has “struggled to get out of bed” and suffers from “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety.” Reynolds, too, has allegedly been affected “mentally, physically, and professionally,”while their children have been “traumatized and emotionally uprooted.”

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, dismissed the amended complaint as “underwhelming” and filled with “unsubstantiated hearsay.” He emphasized that Baldoni and his team have provided “receipts, real-time documents, and video” contradicting Lively’s claims. Freedman also referenced Lively and Reynolds’ recent SNL appearance, criticizing the couple for making “public jokes” about the case.

As the legal dispute escalates, both parties appear determined to defend their positions. With upcoming depositions expected to play a crucial role, the case continues to be a high-profile battle in the entertainment industry, leaving fans and legal experts eager to see how it unfolds.