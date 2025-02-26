Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Did the Actress Know of Colleen Hoover Before IEWU? Resurfaced Interviews Raise Questions

Blake Lively and Justin Baldini’s names have become very common to hitting headlines these days, thanks to their legal battle. Now, in the latest news, according to the Daily Mail, the actress has given two different stories about knowing the writer of the It Ends With Us book, Colleen Hoover, causing confusion about how she knew her before they filmed the movie adapted from the book.

In a previous It Ends With Us cast interview, which was posted by TheMovieReport, the Shallows star stated that she did not hear about the author before they came to her with the film. Lively stated that she was sitting in the car when she got the call about the movie with her friend Eden, 25, who got very excited.

Lively recalled thinking that it was “interesting that a 25-year-old who has access to every bit of information possible, everything you get on social media apps, all the streaming, all the optionality, you know, here's this name of this writer that cut through, that was interesting to me.”

The Age of Adaline star stated that when the entire world is open to one and for a “name to cut through like that” to a generation that is young made her “perk up.” She then reflected on visiting a small town’s bookstore and witnessing it filled with Hoover's books and branding.

Lively mentioned reading the script that night and falling “in love” with the It Ends With Us book’s character, Lily and wanting to tell her tale so much.

On the other hand, in an interview reportedly captured by Sony Pictures, Lively expressed her excitement when she heard the author’s name. She said that the reason why she was thrilled to be a part of that movie was that she saw Hoover’s name mentioned, further adding, “And I was like, oh, wow, her voice resonates with people, how she tells stories, and what she's telling reaches out and grabs so many people.”

The actress claimed about falling “in love” with the character that she played and that she wanted to portray that woman as she understood why she experienced what she experienced. She further expressed, “There was an authenticity to it that's really powerful.”

Apart from this, many netizens continue to talk about the feud Lively and Baldoni have found themselves in. Many are not afraid to take sides between the two and call out individuals over the situation.