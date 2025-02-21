Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Has Taylor Swift Ditched Ryan Reynolds’ Wife Amid Legal Drama? Report

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s once-unbreakable friendship may be facing its biggest test yet. Reports suggest that Swift has stepped away from Lively amid the actress’s escalating legal dispute with Justin Baldoni. Insiders claim that Swift even skipped the SNL 50th anniversary special to avoid Lively and Kim Kardashian, further fueling speculation about a rift.

For over a decade, Swift and Lively have been inseparable, with the Gossip Girl actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, frequently appearing in Swift’s social circle. However, sources now claim that the pop superstar has stopped communicating with Lively altogether.

According to Daily Mail, Swift initially took a “step back” but has since fully distanced herself. A source revealed, “Taylor is not communicating with Blake,” adding, “She was invited to SNL50, but with Blake there – and Kim Kardashian – it was the last place on earth she would be seen.”

At the heart of this alleged fallout is Lively’s legal dispute with Baldoni. Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, but the director responded with a countersuit, claiming Lively used her friendship with Swift to pressure him into making changes to It Ends With Us. Baldoni’s lawsuit also suggests that Swift’s influence made him feel like he “needed to comply with Blake's direction for the script.”

Further complicating matters, court documents reportedly show Lively referring to herself as ‘Khaleesi’ from Game of Thrones, with Swift and Reynolds described as her ‘dragons’—a reference that insiders say raised eyebrows within Swift’s camp.

Amid the controversy, Swift is reportedly reassessing her friendships to protect her own reputation. “She doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be,” an insider told Daily Mail. With the two not being seen together in months and Lively absent from Swift’s recent outings, fans are left wondering whether this is the end of one of Hollywood’s most high-profile friendships.