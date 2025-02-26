Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Why Did IEWU Author Colleen Hoover 'Scrubbed' the Stars From Her Insta? Insider REVEALS

Since December last year, the tumultuous legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been a whirlwind ride for the people involved. One of them is Colleen Hoover, the writer of It Ends With Us, who has found herself stuck between the star and the director of the film adaptation of her book. The author made waves recently when she suddenly came back to Instagram after deactivating her profile in Jan, to wipe all evidence of Lively and Baldoni from her account. Multiple photos and posts with the stars were deleted, leaving fans wondering what it meant.

Recently an insider told DailyMail.com, that Hoover fears for future film adaptations of her book. The source revealed, "The reason that Colleen scrubbed her social media accounts is because she doesn't want this saga to impact any future film deals that she has in place, or that she is working on."

The feud between the Gossip Girl alum and Jane the Virgin star, has left Anne Hathway, who is confirmed to be the star of Colleen's next big screen adaptation, Verity, wondering if she wants to be part of the project anymore. The insider continued, "Yes Anne Hathaway was on the fence when the It Ends With Us stuff exploded. Colleen knows how devastating this could be for her deals. This is why you will not see her take any sides."

Though many might remember just a day after Lively filed her lawsuit against the IEWU director, the writer was quick to back the actress. "Colleen did support Blake during It Ends With Us and they did strike up a friendship. But she has also been friends with Justin for a very long time." As per the source, there would have been no movie "if it wasn’t for Colleen’s friendship with Justin."

Advertisement

Another source reiterated that Hoover "will have nothing to do with this and for good reason." They revealed that while Colleen has still maintained her relationship with Baldoni, she 'doesn't talk to Blake' anymore," adding, "Some people feel she is a sellout for not taking sides."

From the looks of it the 45-year-old would rather prefer staying in the neutral zone amid Lively and Baldoni's legal battle. As for Hathway's involvement in Verity, they claimed Hoover does not want any "actors to shy away from playing a character in her adaptations because of ongoing drama."