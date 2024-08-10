Blake Lively Wore Many of Her Own Jewellery Pieces in It Ends With Us? The Costume Designer Reveals

After working together on Gossip Girl in 2007, costume designer Eric Daman, who has been friends with Blake Lively for a long time, praised her choice of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry as "the Holy Grail." Working closely with Lively on It Ends with Us, Daman highlighted the actress’ deep commitment to her role as Lily Bloom, noting that she put her heart and soul into the part.

Lily Bloom, the owner of a flower shop, is madly in love. Lively crafted an ensemble that perfectly fit her character by drawing on her own sense of style and personal collection. Given the film’s tight budget, Lively’s contribution of her personal wardrobe was greatly appreciated.

Blake Lively’s impact on her role as Lily Bloom extended beyond her performance. Her involvement influenced both the film's budget and the accuracy of her character’s portrayal. By wearing her own outfits and working closely with costume designer Eric Daman, Lively played a direct role in shaping the character’s look.

This strategy not only cut costs but also added realism and uniqueness to Lily Bloom's appearance. Lively’s hands-on approach ensured that her outfit choices were both suitable for the role and reflective of her personal style, contributing to the film’s overall authenticity.

One of Lively's most significant contributions was her jewelry collection, which helped define her character’s fashion sense. Despite having no predetermined budget for jewelry, Lively brought her own Lorraine Schwartz pieces.

This gesture impressed Erin Daman, who noted that Lively's impeccable taste and personal collection greatly enhanced the character’s look. Lily Bloom appeared more refined wearing Lively's jewelry, showcasing Lively’s dedication to delivering an authentic and memorable performance. Her commitment to incorporating personal elements into the film underscored her investment in its authenticity and success.

Daman recounted how Blake would bring her own jewelry to the set, and they would choose what to wear together. He described the experience of opening a beautifully packaged jewelry box sent by Blake in a tote bag as akin to discovering a precious gem.

Daman was astonished by the number of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds inside and was taken aback that such valuable items were carried in a simple tote bag.

Overall, Blake’s personal jewelry collection added a unique and elegant touch to the film, highlighting her exquisite fashion sense and enhancing its visual appeal.

Lorraine Schwartz, who has known Lively for a long time, was thrilled to see her jewelry featured in the movie. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Schwartz expressed her immense joy and admiration for the stunning pieces showcased in the film.

She described the experience as incredibly exciting and shared her deep connection with Blake, noting that Lively is a major jewelry icon for both herself and her sister Ofira. Schwartz mentioned that Blake has been a significant source of inspiration for them.

Recalling their close friendship, Schwartz emphasized that their bond extends beyond mere friendship, with Blake also considered part of their family. She highlighted the profound impact of Blake's inspiration on their artistic endeavors.

