From Blake Lively to Zac Efron, Here are the celebrities who refuse to touch alcohol for THIS reason

While Hollywood and in fact the entire western culture does induce a lot of drinking into their lifestyles, there are some celebs who are better off without alcohol in their lives! Be it for health reasons or trying to stay away from an addictive beverage, we are looking at a few celebs who quit alcohol for good! Scroll down for the full list!

Blake Lively: While her Gossip Girl loved her drinks, the actress stays away from alcohol! Back in 2012, the star spoke to Allure and revealed that she doesn’t drink or touch drugs, she said: "It's just something that I genuinely don't have a desire for."

Kim Kardashian West: The reality TV star has never been into alcohol! Last year, her sister, Khloe Kardashian told Elle: "Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever. Pregnant or not, she's just never been into it."

Ben Affleck: After a tumultuous struggle with alcohol addiction, the star admitted that he’s quitting drinking altogether to be the best father that he can be. The actor even brought a sober coach to the Oscars for support.

Robert Downey Jr: Back in 2014, the Iron Man alum spoke candidly about his struggle with substance abuse to Vanity Fair. Now, the star has been sober for almost a decade!

​​Zac Efron: The HSM alum went sober after his alcohol and drug addiction took him to rehab in 2013. Back in 2016, he told Elle “You get out of life what you put in. Crossing the line is what leads to greatness.”

