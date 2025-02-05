Blake Lively's A Simple Favor Sequel Sets Release Date on Prime Video: Where to Watch

Prime Video has set the release date for the highly anticipated sequel to A Simple Favor. The film, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, will premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, May 1.

Before its streaming debut, the movie will have its world premiere on opening night of the South by Southwest (SXSW) film and TV festival on Friday, March 7.

The sequel brings back the original film’s director, Paul Feig, along with stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. Several other cast members from the first movie are also returning, including Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack.

Prime Video officially ordered the sequel last year, continuing the story of Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively). The first film blended mystery, dark humor, and drama, and the upcoming movie is expected to follow a similar tone.

In the new film, Emily and Stephanie travel to Italy for Emily’s lavish wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. The official description teases a mix of mystery and suspense, stating:

“Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

While fans are excited for the sequel, Blake Lively has also been in the news recently for a legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director in the film It Ends With Us. Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, while Baldoni has claimed that Lively tried to damage his career.

Advertisement

Despite the controversy, the buzz around Another Simple Favor remains high, especially with the original film’s success and the return of the main cast. With a prime festival premiere in March and a streaming release in May, the movie is set to attract a large audience when it debuts on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Paul Feig Backs Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni: 'She Is The Best'