Blake Lively’s Brother-in-Law Bart Johnson Apologizes for Commenting on Justin Baldoni Legal Dispute: 'I Regret It'

Blake Lively’s brother-in-law, Bart Johnson, seems to be withdrawing his support for her after previously bashing Justin Baldoni amid the two stars’ It Ends With Us legal drama.

On Tuesday, January 28, the High School Musical alum responded to a critic on X, asking why he deleted a past comment allegedly about Baldoni after proof against his sister-in-law and her husband was released.

“My [past] comment wasn’t for any individual. Never said a name,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per Us Weekly.

“It was directed at a certain ‘type’ [of person] that I find performative and disingenuous when they post clips of themselves being ‘amazing’ and even add sappy music to enhance it. There’s a lot of that out there,” Johnson, who is married to Lively’s sister, Robyn Lively, wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, the Disney alum, 54, added that anytime he’s said anything unkind about someone, he’s regretted it, and the same happened when he seemingly commented about Baldoni as well.

“Regardless if it’s true or not, if it’s my opinion, even if I’m trying to speak truth or stand up for someone, it’s never good. Even in times where it might ‘feel’ justified and like doing the right thing, it makes no difference,” he shared.

Johnson explained there is a better way to handle those situations, saying the way he acted is below the standard he has for himself.

“I regret it. I do sincerely apologize to anyone I’ve hurt or let down by saying something that sounds mean. I’ll do better,” he continued.

“We all have flaws, and I’m definitely a work in progress and doing my best to grow and be better,” he concluded.

Johnson’s Previous Comments on Lively and Baldoni’s Feud for context:

After Lively filed a complaint against the Jane the Virgin alum accusing him of attempting to ruin her reputation on December 21, Johnson took to the comments section of a New York Times Instagram post about the complaint to detail the Gossip Girl alum’s dispute with Baldoni.

“Her complaints were filed during the filming. On record. Long before the public conflict. The cast unfollowed him [Baldoni] for a reason,” Johnson wrote.

“His PR team was stellar. Gross and disgusting but highly effective. Read the article, their text message exchanges, and his PR campaign strategy to bury her by any means necessary. No one is without fault. But the public got played.”

Baldoni denied the accusations in NYT’s story and filed a bombshell $250 million libel suit against the paper.

In December, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and formally filed a lawsuit against him. He denied the allegations and sued her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 48, for $400 million in return.

The co-stars’ feud has turned public as flirty text exchanges and apologetic voice memos have come out.