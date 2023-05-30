Blake Lively’s saucy confession about husband Ryan Reynolds will leave you stunned; Read DEETS

The dynamic husband-wife duo of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds never misses a chance to complement each other. The Gossip Girl alum is going gaga over her husband Ryan Reynolds’ hot summer body and she is sharing the hotness with all her followers. The 35-year-old gushed over Reynolds, 46, on social media on May 28 after he shared a photo of himself wearing a sleeveless t-shirt that revealed his biceps.

Blake Lively is swooning over husband Ryan Reynolds’ ‘saucy’ snaps

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, Ryan posted a picture on his Instagram Stories wearing a sleeveless t-shirt that showed off his well-defined biceps. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York." Blake Lively, who herself clicked the picture, couldn’t resist reposting it to her stories with emojis of Sriracha bottles, pepper, and a warning that says, "Extra spicy."

For the unversed, the couple who tied the knot in 2012 are proud parents of four children: James, Betty, Inez, and a fourth kid, whose name they have not yet revealed. They welcomed their fourth child early this year. The couple frequently uses social media to support one another and also troll each other hilariously by posting on each other's Instagram Stories. In a fun banter, Lively once asked her husband, her brother-in-law Terry Reynolds, and her sister Robyn Lively that "How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?"

In one more incident, Lively asked Reynolds to upgrade the celebration of her upcoming birthday after the created a well-produced music video for friend Rob McElhenney's birthday in April 2023. She said, “That's a lot of effort you put into this," she posted on social media. "Can't wait for August 25th."

Fans reaction to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds chiseled body

Fans of Reynolds have long been obsessed with his robust biceps. A fan once tweeted, "Gotta love Ryan Reynolds.. (and his biceps xD)." Another wrote, "If Deadpool is an X-men movie then it’s Deadpool coz of Ryan Reynolds biceps.” A third person wrote, "I'm thankful for Ryan Reynolds and his biceps. Mmm." A fourth fan claimed, "Three reasons to watch #TheGreenLantern: Ryan Reynolds's biceps, abs, and delts. Actually, that's like ten reasons." "RYAN REYNOLDS BICEPS AND ABS ARE IN 3D," noted another user.

