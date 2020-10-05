Blake Lively's throwback 'Class of 2007' snap has Gossip Girl fans yearning for OG cast to be a part of reboot

Blake Lively reawakened Gossip Girl fans with her epic throwback snap on Instagram featuring the original cast members - Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford.

It's been 13 years since we first heard the phrase: "You know you love me. XOXO Gossip Girl!" On September 19, 2007, Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) saw the love of his life Serena Van Der Woodsen (Blake Lively) returning to New York while the latter reunites with her bestie Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester). Add the womaniser Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and jock Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) into the mix and we got ourselves the teenage drama of our wildest imagination.

Even though the 13th year premiere date passed a few days back, Blake Lively took a trip down memory lane to post an epic throwback snap of the OG cast members on Instagram. Captioning it as the "Class of '07," with a kiss emoticon, we see Lively decked in St. Jude's uniform with the biggest smile of her face as she holds on to Meester's hand, who is also dressed in uniform with the trademark Blair Waldorf hairband. We also see Westwick, Badgley and Crawford posing together along with Queen B's posse.

Check out Blake Lively 'Class of '07' throwback Gossip Girl snap below:

We adore this cast and how!

Fans flooded the comments section demanding the original cast to be in Gossip Girl's reboot version. "Reboot with the OG cast PLEASE," one fan commented while another wrote, "Best class ever, best show on earth."

Meanwhile. in a recent interview with Variety, Gossip Girl's costume designer Eric Daman confessed his astonishment over how popular Gossip Girl still is 13 years later. "It's crazy just how popular the original [series] still is! It's funny to have all these young kids discovering Gossip Girl with their moms who used to be fans. It's really awesome to see this resurgence but also the generational difference. I'm like, "How is this a retro show?" [Laughs]"

