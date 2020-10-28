Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ANNOUNCE engagement; Former quips ‘thanks for saving my 2020, and my life’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani finally announced that they are engaged after dating for 5 years through an Instagram post. Scroll down for details.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged! The couple made their engagement Instagram official on Tuesday with a sweet post from Stefani, 51, sharing a photo of her ring alongside her new fiancé, 44. "@blakeshelton yes please! gx," Stefani captioned the photo on Instagram.

Shelton shared the same post with a sweet caption. "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life." he wrote. "I love you. I heard a YES!" After the news went live, People magazine reported that the duo made it official in Oklahoma. The big announcement comes just weeks after the Gwen told Extra that she thought it was "pretty cute" when people referred to Shelton as her husband. "Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him?" she said, referring to Shelton, 44. "I guess we're just together! People got used to it or something like that," she added. "But it's pretty cute," she concluded.

In August, she corrected Dua Lipa on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the British singer referred to Shelton as her husband. "Um, well ... he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it," Stefani said.

The happy couple first fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces. They've been together ever since.

The now-fiancés have collaborated on several duets, including Nobody But You — which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart — and Happy Anywhere from earlier this year. They also dropped holiday song You Make It Feel Like Christmas and Go Ahead and Break My Heart from Shelton's 2016 If I'm Honest album.

