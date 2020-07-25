Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani DROP new quarantine themed song Happy Anywhere

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s new song Happy Anywhere proves that the couple could actually be happy anywhere! Watch their new music video below.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are kicking off their week with new music. The 50-year-old Stefani and the 44-year-old Shelton dropped their sweet song Happy Anywhere on Friday, July 24. In the tune, Shelton sings about how he's always been on the move; however, he suggests he's found his home with Stefani. And as long as they're together, it doesn't really matter where they are. The lyrics read: "I'm running wide open/I was born with my feet in motion," the couple, who has been dating since 2015, belts out in the chorus. "But since I met you, I swear/I could be happy anywhere/Any map dot location/You're always my destination/You're the only thing that I'm chained to/I could be happy anywhere/I could be happy anywhere with you."

The dynamic duo also shared a sneak peek at the corresponding music video, which shows footage of them at their homes in Oklahoma and California. Like many people, Shelton and Stefani have been spending more time at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the song below:

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out, we decided that, under the circumstances this year…man, there's never been a better time for Happy Anywhere," he says in a press release; reported by E! News. "We've all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we've been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That's what happened with Gwen and me this summer—and this entire year."

The single Shelton is referring to is their hit Nobody But You, which debuted on his 2019 Fully Loaded: God's Country album. The tune rose to the no. 18 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and no. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

