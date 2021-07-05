Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tie the knot in an intimate ceremony over the 4th of July weekend

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefan are officially married. The couple reportedly tied the knot in attendance of their close friends and family on their Oklahoma estate.

After delaying their impending nuptials for months due to the pandemic, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are now officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma over the fourth of July weekend after registering for a marriage license in the previous week. As per reports, the couple tied the knot on Saturday, July 3 in a romantic ceremony that saw their close family and friends in attendance.

The news of Gwen and Blake's wedding did not come as a surprise for fans. The couple had expressed their urge to get married this summer after several COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, thus allowing them to host a ceremony that could have their friends and family in attendance. According to Page Six, Gwen's parents were spotted arriving for the ceremony.

As per the photos obtained by Page Six, Stefani and Shelton exchanged their vows at a church built on their Oklahoma estate. Shelton's Oklahoma ranch was known to be their wedding venue ever since the news of a chapel being built there especially for the duo to tie the knot had made the news.

Stefani and Shelton began dating after working together on The Voice in 2015. During the course of their relationship, the couple also collaborated for work and since getting together, the musicians have together worked on songs such as Nobody But You, Happy Anywhere and You Make It Feel Like Christmas together.

In terms of their previous relationships, Stefani shares three children, 15-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma, and seven-year-old Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. As for Shelton, the musician was previously married to Miranda Lambert and split in 2015.

While Gwen and Blake haven't yet shared pictures from their intimate wedding, fans are more than excited to see the much-in-love couple in their wedding avatar. It was previously revealed by Shelton during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he planned to have his first dance with Gwen Stefani at their wedding on If You Leave from the Pretty in Pink.

Previously, when Stefani had appeared on The Ellen Show, she spoke about her impending wedding and had also offered Ellen to be her maid of honor. Not only that, but Miley Cyrus had also offered to sing at Gwen and Blake's wedding. We are yet to find out how many celebrities made it to this intimate wedding ceremony.

