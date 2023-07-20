Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s marriage at risk: Couple drifting apart for THIS reason?

Despite Blake Shelton's exit from The Voice to prioritize his relationship with Gwen Stefani, their marriage faces challenges as they grapple with their hectic lifestyles.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (instagram/blakeshelton)
Key Highlight

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's once-envied relationship is encountering difficulties as their respective careers keep them apart. Sources reveal growing concerns among friends that their unresolved issues might lead to divorce.

The impact of busy schedules on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The couple's constant time apart has put a strain on their relationship. Insiders say that Gwen and Blake's busy work lives are causing a noticeable rift between them. With the country singer no longer being a judge on The Voice, their common talking points have dwindled, leading to communication challenges.

Clashing lifestyles of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Initially, the duo's union surprised many due to their diverse backgrounds. Blake, a country boy at heart, and Gwen, a rock star from California, face lifestyle differences. While Gwen adapted to country life, she missed the comforts of her Los Angeles lifestyle when in Oklahoma. Conversely, Blake has been feeling uneasy in the bustling city. Gwen appears to be more affected by the changing dynamics, confiding in close friends about the growing emotional distance between her and Blake. She reminisces about their electric chemistry in the beginning but feels that Blake is preoccupied with his commitments. With the couple struggling to find common ground, their future together remains uncertain.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (instagram/blakeshelton)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton relationship timeline

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story has been nothing short of captivating. Their unlikely union began in 2014 when they met as co-judges on the hit show, The Voice. Bonding over their recent divorces, they started dating in 2015, and their romance blossomed into a beautiful partnership both on and off the stage. Releasing several duets together, including the chart-topping country hit "Nobody Like You," their musical collaborations showcased their genuine affection for one another. After much anticipation, Blake finally proposed to Gwen in Oklahoma in October 2020, and on July 3, 2021, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Blake's ranch. Their relationship, filled with red carpet appearances, heartfelt performances, and public declarations of love, proves that love transcends boundaries, defying expectations and inspiring fans with their unwavering devotion.

FAQs

Has Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani been together?
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met on The Voice in 2014. The couple tied the knot in 2021.
How long was Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton together?
They've been together for seven years! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been a couple for seven years, and they celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July 2022. That's almost a whole decade of love—so how have the famous musicians been making it work?
