  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Blake Shelton asked Gwen Stefani’s sons for permission before proposing; Hollaback Girl singer is ‘ecstatic’

Blake Shelton recently got engaged to Gwen Stefani after dating for over 5 years, and a source recently revealed that the country singer asked Gwen’s sons permission before proposing.
9848 reads Mumbai
Blake Shelton asked Gwen Stefani’s sons for permission before proposingBlake Shelton asked Gwen Stefani’s sons for permission before proposing; Hollaback Girl singer is ‘ecstatic’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Blake Shelton asked for permission to marry now-fiancée Gwen Stefani from her sons! According to a source who spoke to People magazine, the 44-year-old Happy Anywhere singer asked her three sons – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – for permission to marry their mom. “Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission,” the insider shared. “Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys.”

 

They added, “Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.” Blake and Gwen revealed that after five years of dating and spending most of this year in quarantine together in Oklahoma, they had gotten engaged.

 

The happy couple first fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces. They've been together ever since. The now-fiancés have collaborated on several duets, including Nobody But You — which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart — and Happy Anywhere from earlier this year. They also dropped holiday song You Make It Feel Like Christmas and Go Ahead and Break My Heart from Shelton's 2016 If I'm Honest album.

 

ALSO READ: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani announce their new song Happy Anywhere: There’s never been a better time

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :People magazine, Getty Images

You may like these
Gwen Stefani speaks about ‘coming together’ with Blake Shelton a day before announcing their engagement; Watch
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton move into their LA mansion after quarantining in Oklahoma amidst COVID 19
Blake Shelton gets Jimmy Fallon's initials shaved on his head by girlfriend Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani joins beau Blake Shelton on stage at LA Concert while her sons cheer for them from backstage
Grammys 2020: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to set the stage on fire with their performance
Blake Shelton REACTS to Nick Jonas replacing girlfriend Gwen Stefani on The Voice: That's unacceptable
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement