Blake Shelton CALLS wife Gwen Stefani ‘Shelton’ on stage at Nashville show; Duo sings Happy Anywhere for fans

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are all about being head over heels in love with each other. According to Entertainment Tonight, Shelton, 45, has recently introduced wife Gwen Stefani ‘Shelton’, 51 at the CMA Summer Jam in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday. He brought Stefani on stage during one of his song performances. The couple then performed a duet to Happy Anywhere for the crowd at Ascend Amphitheatre, after which Shelton introduced his lady love as Gwen Stefani Shelton in front of his fans.

Stefani came up on stage wearing a white top and a skirt ensemble. She later took to Instagram to post her outfit for her fans to take a look. Captioning the post, “@blakeshelton next time I get to wear a pretty dress will u take a picture with me?” Shelton, on the other hand, was wearing a black buttoned-up shirt and casual jeans. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stephani fans, who weren’t able to witness the two lovebirds live, can do so when they will share a stage together later this year, as the concert will be aired in a primetime special on American television channel ABC.

Performances from big names of the music industry including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, will also be featured in the primetime special for ardent fans who missed out on the shows. Following their wedding, the couple also took to the stage together at the country crooner's Ole Red bar in Blake Shelton’s native place Oklahoma. The pair performed their duets Happy Anywhere an Nobody But You, in front of small gatherings.

The pair got married on July 3 with an intimate gathering of close family and friends at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. The wedding was officiated by Carson Daly, the host of the show ‘The Voice.’ According to a source, via Entertainment Tonight, the wedding was “picture-perfect” and “intimate,” adding that everyone was “thrilled” to witness the two finally getting married to one another.

