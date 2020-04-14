Share your Lockdown Story
Blake Shelton gets Jimmy Fallon's initials shaved on his head by girlfriend Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton gets Jimmy Fallon's initials shaved on his head by girlfriend Gwen Stefani but it turns out to look like Joe Exotic's hairstyle in Tiger King.
Blake Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani are going all goofy during the lockdown. The love birds are practising social distancing together at their home and doing all it takes to kill the boredom. Recently, the two featured on Jimmy Fallon’s latest 'At Home' edition of The Tonight Show where Blake Shelton got the host Jimmy Fallon's initials shaved on his head by girlfriend Gwen Stefani but it turned out to look like something absolutely unrelated.

"Dude, you are so Tiger King right now you have no idea," Jimmy Fallon exclaimed after Gwen gave Blake a complete transformation. Can't say about Jimmy Fallon's initials but his hair transformation surely looks like it's inspired by Netflix's Tiger King star Joe Exotic. "I'm literally putting your initials in my head right now, Jimmy I'm not kidding," Blake Shelton told Jimmy Fallon as Gwen began trimming both sides of his hair with a shaver. "Oh, no... that looks terrible," Gwen laughed and admitted seeing the final result.

Blake Shelton has been experimenting quite a lot with his hair these days and his live hairstyling session during Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and the fact that he decided to have host Jimmy's initials shaved on his head is proof of the same. "I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeeable further, @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--t like that," he had posted on his Twitter handle last month.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Hey Blake. I bought my whole family tickets to your Detroit concert but it was postponed due to good reasons. You see I live in Michigan and my husband was the first person to be taken by this monster virus!! Please keep us in your prayers

