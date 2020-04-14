Blake Shelton gets Jimmy Fallon's initials shaved on his head by girlfriend Gwen Stefani but it turns out to look like Joe Exotic's hairstyle in Tiger King.

Blake Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani are going all goofy during the lockdown. The love birds are practising social distancing together at their home and doing all it takes to kill the boredom. Recently, the two featured on Jimmy Fallon’s latest 'At Home' edition of The Tonight Show where Blake Shelton got the host Jimmy Fallon's initials shaved on his head by girlfriend Gwen Stefani but it turned out to look like something absolutely unrelated.

"Dude, you are so Tiger King right now you have no idea," Jimmy Fallon exclaimed after Gwen gave Blake a complete transformation. Can't say about Jimmy Fallon's initials but his hair transformation surely looks like it's inspired by Netflix's Tiger King star Joe Exotic. "I'm literally putting your initials in my head right now, Jimmy I'm not kidding," Blake Shelton told Jimmy Fallon as Gwen began trimming both sides of his hair with a shaver. "Oh, no... that looks terrible," Gwen laughed and admitted seeing the final result.

Blake Shelton has been experimenting quite a lot with his hair these days and his live hairstyling session during Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and the fact that he decided to have host Jimmy's initials shaved on his head is proof of the same. "I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeeable further, @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--t like that," he had posted on his Twitter handle last month.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Also Read: Gwen Stefani joins beau Blake Shelton on stage at LA Concert while her sons cheer for them from backstage

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×