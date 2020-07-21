Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani announce their new song Happy Anywhere: There’s never been a better time

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been working amidst the global pandemic and have teamed up again for their new song: Happy Anywhere. The quarantine-themed duet by the couple is set to drop next Friday.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani join forces again for a new song. The music superstars and coaches on The Voice, have been dating since 2015, and have now collaborated for their new song, Happy Anywhere. The couple’s upcoming quarantine-themed song was written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins and delivers a beautiful message that one can be happy anywhere with the right person by their side. The new track will drop next Friday, Shelton and Stefani are scheduled to perform the song during Shelton's appearance on Today's Summer 2020 Citi Music Series on the same day.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for Happy Anywhere," Shelton said in a statement via Today.com. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer--and this entire year."

Shelton and Stefani have collaborated a number of times throughout their relationship, and their most recent duet, Nobody But You, recently spent two weeks at the top of the country charts. The achievement earned Shelton his 27th country No. 1 and Stefani her first. Blake Shelton even joked about it on Twitter at the time and said, "Congratulations Gwen Stefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!!"

"Thank you all as well!!! Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton--let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet with u,” Stefani responded. She continued, “Thank you for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!!"

