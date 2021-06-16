Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani NOT married yet; Duo ‘ecstatic’ for their summer wedding

After rumours surfaced that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might already be married, the duo has reportedly not tied the knot yet and are excited about their summer wedding.

Singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani who got engaged in October 2020, are reportedly really looking forward to their wedding this summer. According to a source who spoke about the duo to People magazine recently, "Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding," the source said. "She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though."

"They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved," the insider adds. "Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys." The new reporting comes just days after Stefani, 51, celebrated a bridal shower with her family. "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she said in a selfie video. "I'm getting married!"

The insider's comment on Stefani's sons - Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 will reportedly have a "large part" in the wedding. "Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married," the friend said at the time. "They can't wait to stand by their sides." Back in December, a source close to Stefani also told the tabloid that Stefani's children have always been important to the couple's relationship. "From the beginning, Gwen made it clear to Blake that her boys were No. 1 in her life, and Blake always respected this," a source said.

