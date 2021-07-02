Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani register for a marriage license ahead of the 4th of July weekend

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are all set to tie the knot soon after the duo recently registered for a marriage license in Oklahoma.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are all set to tie the knot soon considering the couple has now officially applied for a marriage license through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma, as per People. After getting engaged eight months ago, it looks like Stefani and Shelton are all set to have a wedding soon. The duo has spoken about their impending nuptials in several interviews including the time that Shelton almost gave away the song that the couple will have their first dance to during his appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

It was earlier reported that one of the reasons Gwen and Blake decided to delay their wedding was the pandemic. The couple wanted their close friends and family to attend the ceremony and hence waited for the restrictions to get lifted. With the couple registering for a marriage license, it can now be confirmed that the wedding won't be too far since in the county, licenses are valid for up to 10 days after the date of issuance. With the 4th of July weekend coming up, fans believe the big event will take place soon.

An insider close to the couple had earlier informed People, "They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved. Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."

Recently, Gwen had hosted a special surprise celebration for Shelton's 45th birthday. The duo was seen looking adorable during the celebration as they clicked a cosy picture together and Stefani confessed her love for Shelton saying "I love you" and also referred to him as her bestie.

Shelton and Stefani's romance began on the sets of The Voice in 2015. The couple made their relationship official a year later as they made their first red carpet appearance together.

