Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani share witty banter; Latter leaves Blake speechless with THIS joke

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently made a surprise appearance at an Oklahoma bar where they sang together, the couple also shared witty banter before they sang. See what happened below.

Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently performed together at the Ole Red restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma and surprised fans. The duo also exchanged some witty banter! After Shelton, 45, introduced his wife, 51, by her maiden name, the Hollaback singer had the cutest tease. "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now!" Stefani replied after he introduced her as "Gwen Stefani." After Gwen’s cute comment, Shelton's face lit up with a wide chuckle and he shook his head. You can see the video here.

The duo who tied the knot earlier this month sang their songs "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You." Following their July 3 nuptials at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, the stars returned to their home in Los Angeles to tend to their respective careers, but it seems the couple made a trip back to Shelton's homebase. "They're both very, very busy this year with work, and this was the only time they could fit in the wedding," a source close to the couple told People magazine earlier.

Stefani and Shelton said "I do" in a backyard chapel on his ranch, cheered on by an intimate group of 40 of their close friends and family members, including Stefani's sons (with ex Gavin Rossdale), Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, and longtime pal Carson Daly, who officiated.

