Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Wedding: From a custom wedding gown to couple's golf cart ride; Deets Inside

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in a tasteful ceremony in attendance of close friends and family on July 3, at their Oklahoma ranch.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot on July 3, 2021. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on their Oklahoma estate and from the photos that have now been shared by the couple on their Instagram account, it looked like the duo had a rather dreamy wedding. Stefani wore a custom wedding gown from designer Vera Wang who also shared details of the gorgeous outfit while sharing photos on Instagram.

Stefani and Shelton had their first dance to Peter Gabriel's romantic ballad, Your Eyes and a photo shared on Gwen's Instagram stories, showed the couple's beloved furry friend, Betty in the background. For her wedding, Stefani wore a custom lily white Vera Wang silk georgette gown with a high low hand tumbled tulle skirt the details of which were shared by the designer while sharing photos of the bride.

The couple posed alongside a gorgeous five-tier wedding cake, made by Fancy Cakes by Lauren. Although, one of the biggest highlights of the couple's wedding was certainly how the duo drove off after the ceremony in a cutely designed golf cart that was decorated with white tulle bows. In a photo that showed Stefani and Shelton riding the cart, the bride could be seen holding a beautiful bouquet of white roses.

While sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Stefani wrote, "Dreams do come true." She also shared a picture of herself in her wedding party look for which she changed into Vera Wang's custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress as per the designer who also shared the photos on her social media account. For her wedding party look, Stefani wore custom stiletto cowboy boots from Le Silla.

The wedding photos certainly showed how romantic Blake and Gwen's intimate and tasteful ceremony was.

