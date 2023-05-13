Blake Shelton honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Joined by Wife Gwen Stefani and stepchildren

Country singer Blake Shelton was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, and he had his wife Gwen Stefani and former co-stars from The Voice, Carson Daly and Adam Levine, there to celebrate with him. For Blake, nothing is official without Gwen, as he said, "Well, nothing's official to me unless Gwen is a part of it. Wouldn't have felt right, in fact, I probably would have made sure and searched around and found a day, if she couldn't have been here today, to be sure we did it on a day where she could at least be here and be with me because things just aren't fun unless she's a part of it."

Gwen Stefani cheers for husband Blake Shelton as he receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Gwen Stefani was by her husband's side at the ceremony, along with her three children Zuma Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale and Kingston Rossdale, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Gwen had some touching words to say about her husband, "Blake, you are a rare human being, and for all the success you have had in your life, he's the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and you are part of the American dream. And everybody knows you are my dream come true."

During her speech, Stefani shared a glimpse of Blake's upbringing in Oklahoma, describing him as a young boy with a soul connection to country music. "The reason why we're all here today is because of this human being. He has a soul connection to country music, and he's one of the most generous human beings." She went on to applaud her husband's bravery, moving to Nashville at the age of 17, "by himself, to pursue the only thing he's ever wanted to do in his life — be a country singer."





Blake Shelton dedicates his Hollywood Walk of Fame star to his brother Richie

Blake, who was initially confused about what he would say during his speech, found inspiration from his mother who had traveled from Oklahoma to attend her son's big day. "I was talking to my mom this morning, and I was thinking about what I want to say when I get up here, and she said to me, she goes, ‘You know, I wish Richie could have been here to see this and everything you’ve done,' and I feel like that's probably the best way to wrap this up," he said.

Richie, Blake's brother –whom he lost many years ago – was the one whom he dedicated his star on the Walk of Fame. "Richie was my brother I lost many, many years ago, so I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie," he said, closing out the ceremony.

Blake's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is not just a recognition of his talent and success, but a celebration of his journey and the people who have supported him along the way.

