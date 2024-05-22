Blake Shelton Is All Set For His Special Return To The Voice Season 25 Finale; Release Date, Streaming Details, & More

Blake Shelton said in April that he would only return to The Voice alongside his original co-coaches, CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Christina Aguilera. And it's finally happening for the season 25 finale.

The Grammy-nominated artist has coached numerous artists throughout his tenure of 23 seasons at The Voice. He has made it clear that his comeback would require the OG coaches to be assembled. Although not fully possible, it's still being partially fulfilled at the Season 25 finale of The Voice.



“If they ever brought the four of us back who started it off, I might do one more season,” he told Entertainment Tonight last month. "It might be interesting," he added, emphasizing how fun it would be for him

Shelton also reiterated to ET that he doesn’t feel left out and has never missed the job as a coach. He explained: "I needed a break because if I wasn’t fully invested, it wouldn't be fair to my team." He expressed his concerns, stating, "These artists need someone who is fighting for them."

Multiple coaches return to The Voice stage beside Blake Shelton

NBC announced Tuesday that Shelton will come back for the Season 25 finale on May 21st to commemorate twenty-five seasons. Blake Shelton coached from season one up until season twenty-three and he will be joined by original coaches CeeLo Green and Adam Levine as well as previous alums Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Niall Horan. However, pop sensation Christina Aguilera seems to be missing out from the original lineup.

Excitement builds up as details about the final show with these veterans are still a secret. However, fans have been stoked about seeing Shelton and the returning judges perform at the grand finale. The top contenders for winning NBC’s The Voice finale are Nathan Chester, Bryan Olesen (Team Legend), Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay), Asher HaVon, and Josh Sanders (Team Reba). Asher HaVon has been declared the winner of season 25 of The Voice.

The Voice Season 26 will feature Reba, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Buble as coaches.

Catch The Voice on NBC on Monday or Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT.