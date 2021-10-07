Blake Shelton JOKINGLY shades The Voice coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson & John Legend; Here's how

Blake Shelton is a tough competitor and never fails to show his winning attitude when it comes to the reality show, The Voice. The country singer during his recent appearance on Seth Meyers' talk show, spoke about being ready to win The Voice once again after already having a glowing record of eight wins in 20 seasons. While discussing Season 21 of the show, Shelton ended up hilariously trash-talking about his fellow judges.

In his interaction with Seth Meyers, Shelton didn't mince his words as he spoke about why his fellow coaches on the show have no game compared to him. The singer started off by trolling Grande who is the new coach this season and said, "Ariana Grande is a super talented, very sweet human being, but my feeling is she’s going to suck as a coach."

He later churned out a zingy burn for Kelly Clarkson as he said, "There’s too much Kelly on TV. I joked that NBC is nothing but Clarkson. People are tired of her. People are sick and tired of her."

As for John Legend, Blake joked about the singer being "so high all the time" that he doesn't realise when they are shooting and then concluded by saying he felt he's going to have a good year and that he's excited about it.

Blake Shelton is known for his salty comebacks and this isn't the first time that he's showing his competitive side to his fellow coaches. In the last season, Shelton was often seen roasting his fellow coach Nick Jonas as well.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande shows her love for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on The Voice; Says she STANS 'Shefani'