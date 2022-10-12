Blake Shelton LEAVING The Voice after Season 23; THIS One Direction member joins as new coach

In some news which is sure to upset The Voice loyalists, Blake Shelton has announced he's leaving the popular music reality competition series, with Season 23 being his last tryst as coach. Moreover, joining Shelton for The Voice Season 23 - scheduled to air in Spring 2023 - will be the returning Kelly Clarkson alongside newbies One Direction member Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Taking to Instagram, Blake Shelton shared a heartfelt statement on his departure, where he thanked the coaches, contestants, fans and the team behind The Voice for "a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns." The Voice can also be credited for the blossoming of Shelton and Gwen Stefani's love story, which culminated in a successful marriage. Blake also made sure to mention his darling wife in his touching statement: "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!"

Check out Blake Shelton's statement on leaving The Voice below:

Blake Shelton's statement reads: "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one [of] my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers - the 'Voices,' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!" Taking to the comments section, Gwen Stefani shared some lovely words for her darling husband: "i am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u. your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and i am so lucky to be part of ur life's journey gx" The Voice Season 23: New Coaches Revealed Currently, Blake Shelton is busy coaching on The Voice Season 22, while Season 23 will be his final hurrah as coach. With Kelly Clarkson returning and Chance the Rapper freshly joining, Directioners are particularly excited for Niall Horan to debut on The Voice as coach, especially with how the One Direction member has prior experience in music reality competition series - being a contestant on The X Factor alongside his 1D mates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. Rest, as they say, is history! Taking to Instagram, all four The Voice Season 23 coaches posted a peace sign emoji signifying the letter V for The Voice, while tagging another coach. Eventually, The Voice's official Instagram page posted four peace emojis, tagging the four coaches and revealing the big, exciting The Voice Season 23 news. Check out Niall Horan's The Voice Season 23 reveal below:

In a statement, via Variety, Niall Horan shared his excitement over being a coach on The Voice: "I'm excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach. I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams." On the other hand, Chance the Rapper shared, "I'm thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season. I'm excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance." Blake Shelton will definitely be missed on The Voice! When it comes to The Voice Season 23, are you #TeamBlake, #TeamKelly, #TeamNiall or #TeamChance? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below. Meanwhile, speaking of Blake Shelton, the nine-time Grammy-nominated musician has been the most successful coach on The Voice. With a record 8 wins under his belt, the most recent win for Team Blake came with Cam Anthony's win in Season 20. The Voice Season 22, which is ongoing, sees Shelton coaching alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend and newbie Camila Cabello. Previous famous coaches on The Voice include Adam Levine - lovingly considered as Shelton's "rival" - Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Ariana Grande, and Nick Jonas, amongst many others.

