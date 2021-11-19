Blake Shelton recalls Gwen Stefani’s emotional wedding vows; Says ‘I'll never forget that feeling’

Back in July when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in their beautiful Oklahoma property, the couple wrote their own vows for their special day. The beautiful ceremony to celebrate their union was carefully planned last to the tiniest detail and now Shelton is finally opening up about his favourite part of the nuptials. While chatting with People magazine, the country singer doted that nothing was more meaningful to him than Stefani's vows. While Shelton sang the song "We Can Reach the Stars," he wrote for Stefani, she wrote something that took Shelton’s breath away.

Looking back at Gwen’s vows, the singer said: "The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and my dad as if she had known them almost. She didn't make it seem that way, but it felt that way as she was speaking about them. She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must've been. Man, it hit me. Like, I couldn't believe how hard it hit me. I felt like at this point, I've kind of gotten calloused. I guess I'm not because that absolutely slayed me. It's hard to even remember what else she even said. I'll never forget that feeling.”

When it came to Shelton, he said that he wanted to write a song for her because she would never have guessed it to be the case. "For me, writing songs is like going to the dentist sometimes. So the fact that I did that, I think it was a complete shock to her."

Describing his writing process for the song he sang in place of his vows, Shelton revealed that he knew the song was exactly what he wanted to sing to Stefani at their wedding. "Everything happened exactly how it was meant to happen. It just like, 'Wow, we did it. I have a song about my wife.' It was so exciting to me."

