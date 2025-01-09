Blake Shelton Recalls When Hoda Kotb ‘Ran Away’ From Him During Their First Off-Camera Meeting; Host Says She’s ‘Not That Girl’ Anymore
Hoda Kotb's long-time crush, Blake Shelton, makes an appearance on the Today Show to bid the host farewell. The country star recalled their hilarious first off-camera meeting when she "ran away!"
It's Hoda Kotb's final week as a host on the Today show, and Blake Lively was called in to bid her farewell. During the January 8 episode of Hoda & Jenna, the country star joined the talk show host live on a video call. Jenna Bush Hager told Shelton that his appearance was special, considering her co-star has been "in love" with him for many years.
"I adore her," the God's Country singer said of Kotb. He admitted to feeling surreal watching the talk show host stepping out of her designation after dedicating so many years. Shelton also wished Kotb to spend most of her time at home like he's been doing these days.
Shelton recalled their first encounter off-camera and emphasized that she ran away from him at a party in Nashville. "I mean, she ran away from me, like totally afraid of me," he said, leaving Kobt and Bush Hager in shock. "I was like, 'Hoda! You're here!' and you're like, 'I got to go!'" he added.
However, Bush Hager came in defense of her co-host, saying Kotb is known for leaving parties early, and it has nothing to do with him. "Blake, I've changed. I'm totally not that girl anymore," Kotb added.