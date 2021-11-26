Gwen Stefani REVEALS celebrating first Thanksgiving with husband Blake Shelton in Oklahoma: Very excited

Happy Thanksgiving from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani! The happy couple is enjoying Thanksgiving in the state where they married: Oklahoma! Stefani, 52, spoke with Entertainment Tonight ahead of Thanksgiving on how she and Shelton, 45, would spend the holiday with their families at what she calls "the best phase of my life."

"It's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it," Stefani said as per ET. However, Stefani, who has three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, Apollo Bowie Flynn, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13, and Kingston James McGregor, 15, said that her mother will help with part of the cooking, and Shelton will also help out in the kitchen. "My mom definitely likes to do her turkey her way. Blake likes to experiment with multiple smaller turkeys," she said. "They did like the hot Cheetos turkey one year, and then this year I think they're doing bacon-wrapped. I don't know, it's all the boys are talking about the different things they're gonna do."

As the pair begins new holiday traditions as a married couple, Stefani said that for Christmas, Shelton and Stefani always prepare a "Timpano Pasta Dome." However, last Thanksgiving, the country singer posted a selfie on Instagram with Stefani, his fiancée at the time, and said that he had "a lot to be thankful for."

Meanwhile, with Christmas approaching, the busy couple, Shelton is now coaching on season 21 of The Voice, while Stefani is working on a new record, are looking forward to taking some time off in December to spend time together.