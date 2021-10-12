Blake Shelton says marrying Gwen Stefani has made him a 'softie'; Here's how

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot recently and the country singer recently joked about how it has changed him during his appearance on The Voice. Blake surprised everyone after he pulled off a rather sweet gesture for his fellow coach Ariana Grande on The Voice and explained how it was after his marriage with Stefani that he's become more emotional.

As per Entertainment Tonight, during Monday's first night of the Season 21 Battle Rounds, Shelton made an amazingly sweet gesture as he offered Ariana Grande who debuted as a coach this season, a box of tissues backstage before she had to make her first tough cuts.

Shelton's gesture was appreciated by other coaches Kelly, who said, "That's a nice gesture!" Blake also happened to tell Ariana that since it's her first time, she may find it tough to make the decisions and get emotional and mentioned that she won't be needing the tissues later again as she will become "callous" like her fellow coaches.

While reacting to his sweet gesture that left everyone surprised, Shelton then commented saying, "I'm married now, I'm a softie!"

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in a dreamy wedding at their Oaklahoma estate ranch in July this year. The wedding was officiated by The Voice host Carson Daly and Shelton during his appearance on Sethe Meyers show even joked about when he decided Daly will officiate his wedding saying, "The way he handled those wet T-shirt contests back in the day when he was hosting those Spring Break specials, we knew he had to be the guy for us."

