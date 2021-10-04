Blake Shelton wishes 'better half' Gwen Stefani on her 52nd birthday by posting their sweet wedding photo

Gwen Stefani celebrated her birthday on October 4 and as the singer turned 52, she received one of the sweetest birthday tributes from husband Blake Shelton. The Voice judge took to Instagram to share an adorable wedding snap with Stefani from their July wedding in Oklahoma. Along with the photo, Shelton wrote a heartfelt message for his new wife.

Shelton taking to Instagram referred to Gwen as his "better half" and wished her with a sweet note saying, "Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you." The photo shared by Blake, showed the couple during what seemed like their first dance after tying the knot. The photo showed both Blake and Gwen smiling wide as the happy couple.

Gwen was quick to respond to her husband's adorable wish on Instagram and commented on his post writing, "love u x" along with a heart emoji.

Gwen and Blake tied the knot on July 3 after delaying their wedding amid the pandemic. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony consisting of their close friends and family. The duo exchanged their vows in a beautiful chapel specially built for the wedding on their Oklahoma ranch estate. Their wedding was officiated by their close friend Carson Daly.

Stefani looked gorgeous at her wedding as she wore a custom silk gown by Vera Wang for the ceremony. Stefani and Shelton's wedding ceremony consisted of several of their close family members in attendance including Gwen's sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

