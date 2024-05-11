Blake Shelton’s Reason To Not Honor Gwen Stefani On Mother’s Day Is Too Sweet To Miss; Find Out As Singer Reveals

Blake Shelton shares a heartwarming reason for not celebrating his wife on Mother's Day. Shelton attended the 27th Annual Keep Memory Alive Gala red carpet with Gwen Stefani, and mentioned to the press that he wouldn't be honoring his fellow singer-songwriter on the special day as her sons, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, had already taken care of it.

While Stefani has yet to be surprised by her children, Shelton had his night on Friday, where he was honored for his contributions to brain surgery. The Some Beaches singer couldn’t stop praising his wife at the event and dedicated the honor to Stefani.

What did Blake Shelton reveal about Gwen Stefani’s Mother’s Day plans?

In conversation with a media outlet on May 10, Shelton revealed that his stepsons have planned surprises for Gwen on the occasion of Mother's Day. Speaking of his plans for Stefani, Shelton said, "You know what? I don't have to, because her sons have been incredible." Revealing how Just a Girl singer's boys plan to spoil the singer, Blake shared, "They're like, no, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her. I can always kind of just take a back seat and watch these boys. They do an incredible job spoiling her."

Shelton also showered praise on his wife and confessed that he was excited for the couple to spend their lives together. The country singer said, "She's amazing. She's a superwoman. We're just now calming down, settling in and taking this thing in. So I'm excited. I really am excited.” The duo has professionally collaborated on several songs, with the latest one being Purple Iries, which was released in February 2024.

What did Blake Shelton say about working with Gwen Stefani?

The country artist also gave insights about how he feels about collaborating on songs with his wife. In conversation with People Magazine, Shelton shared that it is good to have Stefani in the studio with him.

“We’re patient with each other in the studio because, look, we've been doing this a long time and when you’re in your twenties, you can get in there and just knock stuff out and you never get tired. You can go until daylight. Now, we’re to the point where it's like, ‘Oh my God, I've sung this thing five times. You got it yet? Are we done?’” revealed Blake.

The country singer also shared that he lets Stefani have her time in the studio, and doesn’t interrupt because he does not want to lose her now. He wishes to go with the flow.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in 2021, and Shelton loves being a stepdad to Gwen’s sons.

