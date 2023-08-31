Blanket Jackson steps into the spotlight to remember father Michael Jackson on 65th Birthday

Pop legend Michael Jackson would have turned 65 this week. And on the day of his birthday, his family made a note of celebrating the day and honoring his memory. What was seen from the event was the appearance of his sons, Blanket and Prince Jackson. The touching event took place in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where the Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson ONE show has been wowing audiences for a decade. Here are the details of the event and the appearance of his sons.

Blanket Jackson remembers father Michael Jackson

In a heartfelt homage to the iconic pop star Michael Jackson, his sons Blanket and Prince Jackson made a rare and significant appearance on his hypothetical 65th birthday. The gathering occurred at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where the mesmerizing Michael Jackson ONE show by Cirque du Soleil has captivated audiences for ten years. More than anyone, most of the attention was on Blanket, as the son has been avoiding the limelight for a long time now. There are rare moments when the younger son tries to give any public appearances.

Blanket, now 21 and formerly known as Bigi, was joined by his older brother Prince, 26, as they stepped into the spotlight to remember their father's remarkable legacy. The brothers engaged with fans, sharing cherished memories and even receiving a touching gift – a picture of Michael with an angel – from one devoted supporter. The event was not only a celebration of Michael's birthday but also marked the 10th anniversary of the mesmerizing Cirque du Soleil show.

Michael's estate members participated in a public Q&A session, offering insights into the iconic artist's life and his enduring impact on music and culture. As part of the remembrance, fans who attended either of the day's two shows were treated to a delightful surprise – a pre-show celebration featuring cake and cupcakes. The joyous occasion encapsulated the essence of Michael's childlike spirit, as his close friend and choreographer Jamie King once noted.

