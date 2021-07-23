Blaze at Beyonce and Jay Z's New Orleans mansion being investigated as arson: Reports

Seems like Beyonce and Jay-Z are having a tough time with their New Orleans mansion after a fire broke out and now the place is being investigated for arson. The Spanish Baroque manor in the Garden District went up in flames as firefighters responded to the 1-alarm fire. In a report by TMZ, via ET Canada, the flames could finally be extinguished completely with the help of 22-fire fighters in around 2-hours of time.

As per reports, the fire was later classified as simple arson. However, there were original suspicions about an unknown person on the duo’s property, after which the officials found the place on fire. It is also uncertain if the couple and their family spend time in the mansion, but the address is of the Crazy In Love singer’s management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

According to ET Canada, a Presbyterian church was built in 1925 in the building, and later, it was transformed into a ballet school. The building is now a three-storey main house owned by the Carters with three separate apartments and 26-foot ceilings.

The police are yet to find out who started the fire or other evidence about the arson. However, according to the New York Post, a police department spokesperson said that the fire could have been much worse if the officials didn’t arrive sooner after getting to know about a suspicious person inside the mansion.

In other news, Jay Z has been supporting his wife Beyonce’s Ivy Park collections by modelling some of the pieces himself.

