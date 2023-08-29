Bleach Thousand Year Blood War finale: Everything to know about the 1-hour episode

With the announcement of Naruto's comeback hitting the internet, all of the world is now talking about the return of The Big Three. And with the release of the final episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 9, the dream of seeing the three anime at the same time might not see the light of day this year at the least. However, to see the three anime share the screens in the same year itself is a big thing. As for Bleach, the season finale is in line to release this week. Here is what to expect from the final one.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 9: One-hour long episode

A week before the release of the episode, the makers have made it clear that the season will be ending with a bang. This was the affirmation that the final episode would be a big one. The makers took to Twitter to confirm that the episode will be an hour long. As of the time of writing, the title of the new episode has not been revealed. In addition, there is no teaser to give hints on what is to come in the new season. However, it will be interesting to see what the makers have planned for the conclusion of the series.

The official announcement by the makers confirmed that the finale will be combining both Episodes 25 and 26 to bring out the ending episode. A recap of the entire season also made its way to the internet ahead of the release of the finale.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 9 release date and where to watch

The final release date of the last episode has been mentioned to be September 2, 2023. All the episodes of the anime are exclusively streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. In addition, the timing of the show remains unchanged. These are as follows.

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

No break or hiatus has been announced as of now. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla to get all the intel on the same.

