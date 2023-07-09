Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2: Where to stream? Release Date, time and more

The fans of the famous anime Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War have been at the edge of their seats following the exhilarating cliffhanger ending of the first season. Well, the wait finally seems to be coming to an end, with the show's much anticipated 2nd part premiering this weekend.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Release Date and Time

The show will premiere on July 8th Saturday, on Hulu in the US at 7:30 AM PT (10:30 ET). For fans in the Indian Subcontinent and South East Asia the show will air at 9 PM on Ani-One Asia Ultra membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, as well as on Netflix!

For the Austalian, Canadian and British stans of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the show will be exclusively available on Disney Plus at the same time.

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2: What to Expect

The next installment of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, known as 'Separation', is poised to mark the return of the legendary character Ichigo. This highly anticipated comeback is expected to bring fresh elements into the storyline and unveil captivating twists. As the exhilarating journey continues, viewers can brace themselves for gripping clashes, poignant encounters, and deeper immersion into the intricate realm of Bleach.

Bleach: Came back after 10 year hiatus

After a decade-long hiatus, Bleach made its triumphant comeback, instantly captivating the anime community with its Thousand Year Blood War arc. Devoted fans were overcome with a rush of emotions, reliving the excitement they had experienced years ago. The resounding success of Bleach TYBW is not merely driven by nostalgic fervor; it is a testament to the exceptional storytelling prowess of Tite Kubo. With an impressive IMDb rating of 9.1, the series has seamlessly resumed its place among the best, delivering a compelling plot that stays true to Kubo's original masterpiece.