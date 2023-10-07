'Blessing more than a curse': Has Prince Harry's image 'tanked' after he left the royal family with wife Meghan Markle? Find out what the Royal Expert had to say

According to royal expert and broadcaster Esther Krakue, Prince Harry's public image has taken a significant hit since he and his wife Meghan Markle decided to step away from their roles in the royal family in 2020. Krakue's assessment of Duke of Sussex’s image was made during an interview with Sky News Australia, where she discussed the couple's attempts to curate their own public persona and their subsequent struggles in doing so.

Royal Expert’s POV on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

During an interview with Sky News Australia royal expert and broadcaster Esther Krakue pointed out that Harry and Meghan have been quite determined to shape their image independently since relocating to Montecito, California. She mentioned of Prince Harry and Markle saying, “so adamant that they want to curate their own public image. And unfortunately, the more they seem to do that, the more they actually fail,” she explained.

She went on to elaborate, they've made efforts to establish themselves in Hollywood, producing content like their Spotify podcast Archetypes and their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan . However, Krakue believes that these efforts have not been as effective as the couple might have hoped.

ALSO READ: 'Really personal criticism...': Prince Harry relationship with King Charles III 'strained' because of THIS reason; Here's what experts said

In her assessment, Krakue noted, "Many people don't understand, but actually the royal family and their coverage of Prince Harry over the years, they really actually saved his public image." She went on to highlight that since leaving the royal family and taking full control of his image, alongside Meghan, his public perception has suffered saying, “Ever since he’s left and he’s been completely in charge of his image, alongside [Markle], it’s completely tanked. And it just shows that sometimes actually having the protection of people you may not always agree with is a blessing more than a curse.”

What's going on with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Furthermore, as reported by New York post,there are indications that Prince Harry may be feeling a sense of nostalgia for his previous life in the United Kingdom. Reportedly, media expert Mark Boardman mentioned in an interview with OK!magazine that Harry's social life has undergone significant changes over the past decade saying, “Prince Harry’s social life has notably shifted over the past decade, he appears to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent UK residence. During his visits to London, he typically resides in hotels and avoids public appearances. Undoubtedly, Prince Harry longs for his old friendships.”

ALSO READ: 'That is apparently all forgotten about..': When Prince Harry exposed Royal Family's double standards against Meghan Markle

Advertisement

Speaking about Meghan, Boardman mentioned, “Meghan loves Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him. And she’s quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects.”

As for recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are collaborating with Carson Daly for World Mental Health Day to initiate a discussion on tragic loss linked to social media use and child wellbeing.

ALSO READ: 'I didn't have that support': Did Prince Harry just diss the Royal Family in his new docu-series Heart of Invictus?