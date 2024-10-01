'Blew Up In My Face': Britney Spears Recalls Witnessing Scary Fireplace Accident Nearly Six Months Ago

Four years after accidentally burning down her home gym, Britney Spears has opened up about another terrifying incident involving fire. In a recent Instagram post, the pop star shared details of a fireplace accident that occurred nearly six months ago, which resulted in burns to her face and singed eyelashes and brows.

The 42-year-old singer recounted the moment the fire exploded in her face while she was in her room. Speaking in a British accent, Spears revealed that her fireplace had caused issues before, and she typically had her security team handle lighting it. This time, however, she decided to do it herself, with disastrous results. “I just threw the whole thing in there, and it literally blew into my face,” she explained.

Despite the dangerous situation, the person with her remained asleep, leaving Spears to manage the incident alone. The explosion left her hair singed, and she suffered burns that made her fear she would need to visit the emergency room. “It took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows, and — see these baby bangs? These are from it sizzling all my hair,” she shared with her followers.

The pop star described the intense pain, saying it lasted for several hours, making it difficult to touch her phone or apply ice to her face. Spears eventually took three Tylenol, which she said felt like taking “f–king Vicodin,” and was finally able to get some sleep. Reflecting on the incident, she said, “It was really bad… All is good now.”

This isn’t the first time Spears has faced a fire-related scare. In 2020, she accidentally started a fire in her home gym using candles, which destroyed most of the equipment and left the space charred.

Though the fireplace accident was a frightening ordeal, Britney Spears assured fans that she has since recovered. After overcoming several incidents with fire over the years, the pop icon remains resilient, sharing her experiences with a sense of humor and gratitude for her safety.

