From BLM movement and ZiGi & Jophie baby to deaths and miscarriages in Hollywood; Here what made news in 2020

The Black Lives Matter movement:

The year began on a heartbreaking note when a video of the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis surfaced on May 25, which in turn triggered a wave of protests against police brutality and systematic racism in the United States. Since then, setting aside concerns for their personal safety, in the midst of a global pandemic, hundreds of thousands have marched to support the Black Lives Matter Movement (BLM). The BLM protests spread to 2,000 cities across all 50 states in America. Such a broad geographical footprint of the protest points to its resonance across a large part of the country.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich breakup:

The former couple had a whirlwind romance. Demi met Max Ehrich only three days before deciding to quarantine with him in March. While all was well for two months, after which they got engaged, the duo called it quits shortly after being engaged. The couple revealed their engagement in July 2020, but ended their relationship soon after, in a very messy manner.

Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle miscarriage:

Documenting the monumental loss, Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle courageously shared their stories of losing a child to the world. In a moving account written for the NYT in November, Meghan, who welcomed son Archie with Prince Harry in May 2019, in July 2020. “After changing [Archie's] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she wrote of the devastating moment. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram and shared a deeply heartbreaking image of her husband John Legend and their premature lifeless baby. Saying: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of . It just wasn’t enough,”

ZiGi & Jophie babies:

Baby Hadid-Malik was born to the American-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction band member, Zayn Malik, in September but the couple have yet to reveal the baby's name – the duo also appeared to be holding off in sharing a photograph of their daughter's face.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child Willa on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles-area hospital. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," a source told People magazine at the time.

Celebs that tested COVID positive:

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to reverberate around the world, some of Hollywood's biggest stars caught it. Sharon Osbourne, Kanye West, Donald and Melania Trump, Robert Pattinson, Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Andy Cohen, Pink, Antonio Banderas, Madonna, Anna Camp, Dwayne Johnson, Jim Parsons, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Pattrick Harris, Khloe Kardashian and Hugh Grant were just a few names out of the celebrities who got infected by the deadly virus.

Chadwick Boseman:

The world was left in shock when Chadwick Boseman, an actor well-known for his role as T'Challa in Black Panther was confirmed dead on August 28, 2020. The star died in his home after a battle with colon cancer.

Brad Pitt and his leading ladies:

Sparks flew on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, and the rest is history. Following a two-year engagement, the actors finally tied the knot in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce two years later, citing irreconcilable differences. But in October 2020, despite their best efforts to avoid a trial, Brad and Angie headed to court with a list of 20-plus witnesses, over who gets to spend time with their kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, and the custody battle has been messy, to say the least.

Brad Pitt has a busy year, to say the least, given his run-in with Jennifer Aniston, legal custody battle with Angelina Jolie and his short-lived romance with model Nicole Poturalski. After 15 years since their divorce in 2005, Jen and Brad reunited at SAG Awards 2020 in June. Their wins from the night are reported to be strategically placed one after the other and the pair bumped into each other backstage.

Amidst legal battle with Angie, in August 2020 it was reported that Pitt was dating the German model after they were spotted at Le Bourget airport outside of Paris. Pitt and Poturalski kept a low-profile as they made their way to the actor’s chateau in the South of France. Just two months later, however, US Weekly confirmed that Pitt and Poturalski called it quits. “Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now,” an insider revealed at the time. “They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious.”

BTS:

South Korean boy band took the world by storm this year, from award shows to receiving awards and recognitions from every corner of the world, the band conquered it all. Named Time’s Entertainer of the Year, made history at Billboard charts, released and gained recognition for BE & Dynamite, BTS did it all amidst a pandemic. All hail!!

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun:

In shocking developments, Taylor’s master recordings of her first six albums were sold to Scooter Braun and then just this month, were sold to a private investment fund by him (without Taylor’s knowledge). She even essayed a letter via social media to fans explaining her side of the story and said: “I wanted to check in and update you guys. As you know, for the past year I’ve been actively trying to regain ownership of my master recordings. With that goal in mind, my team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun. Scooter’s team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature). So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work. My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off. He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me.”

