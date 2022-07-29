Blonde: Ana de Armas flawlessly transforms into Marilyn Monroe in FIRST trailer for the film; WATCH

Ana de Armas suits up for the performance of a lifetime. On Thursday, Netflix debuted the much-awaited trailer of the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde. The two-minute clip featured Armas in her fantastic Monroe guise ready to tell the story behind Hollywood's most iconic diva. Based on the work of Joyce Carol Oates, the film charts the life of Monroe from her beginning.

The plot is set to chronicle Monroe's life from childhood when she was Norma Jean to her fame-filled life as Hollywood's most wanted bombshell. The biopic is also promising a deep dive into Monroe's romantic attachments. Alongside Ana de Armas, the film also casts Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. The official premise for the film reads, "Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe."

Previously, Armas shared her thoughts on the film as she noted, "The film moves along with her feelings and her experiences. There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind, and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time," per Just Jared.

As for the trailer, the short clip gave fans a taste of the blockbuster's retro vibe as Armas was seen reviving some of the most remembered moments of the actress who conquered the hearts of millions. Slipping through the veil, the trailer shows the turoil Monroe faced while she was apparently at the peak of her success as the phrase pops up on the screen, "Watched by all, seen by none."

Watch the trailer for Ana de Armas' Blonde below:

