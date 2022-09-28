Blonde Review: Ana de Armas is exquisite as Marilyn Monroe, but both women deserve better

The mystery behind Hollywood's greatest beauty, Marilyn Monroe, has been an exploitative motif for many movies and TV shows from decades past. Adding another "male gaze" introspection into Norma Jeane, hidden beneath the "blonde bombshell" moniker, is Andrew Dominik's Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. With so many iterations about Marilyn Monroe's trauma-filled, heavily publicised personal life which led to her heartbreaking death, does Blonde do justice to the forever misunderstood Norma Jeane? Let's find out!

Based on Joyce Carol Oates' bestselling novel of the same name, Blonde gives us a disturbing, dark and overtly fictional (a trigger warning should have been included!) outlook on the inner and outer demons surrounding Marilyn Monroe. It's not to be mistaken as a biopic on the Hollywood legend, because that would be a grave insult to her! Right from her troubled childhood with Lily Fisher being dynamite as a young Norma Jeane, being tortured both physically and mentally by her unstable mother Gladys (a terrific Julianne Nicholson!) - who drives her straight through a fire-ridden Hollywood to almost drowning her in the bathtub - to her constant quest for an abandoned father through the many "creepy, ugly" love interests in her life, you're left feeling uncomfortable for Marilyn Monroe in the two hours and 47 minutes duration with every hypersexualised, provocative scene.

In Blonde, Marilyn is constantly stripped through a male-dominated microscope - both physically and mentally - whether it be the Hollywood biggies, who take undue advantage of Monroe in the ruse of stardom, her overbearing husbands - Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale as The Playwright and Ex-Athlete are both marvellous - and lust-induced lovers - Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams play Charlie Chaplin and Edward G. Robinson's sons in a questionably glamorous throuple with Marilyn Monroe and Caspar Phillipson plays The President - and even her diehard fans, who openly gawk at the actress as nothing but a sex symbol to objectify and devour. It's excruciatingly squeamish in one particular sequence with "The President", touching upon Marilyn's alleged romance with JFK, which most likely earned Blonde its NC-17 rating, written and shot as though it were to fulfil Andrew Dominick's experimental filmmaking fantasies which are unfathomable to digest. Equally rotten is the exploitation of Norma Jeane's yearning to be a mother and losing her children through abortion and miscarriage, which see Marilyn begin speaking to the fetus, who eventually talks back to her. The embryo CGI negates the suspension of disbelief that the movie so sorely tries to master. There's also the problematic scene where Marilyn's fetus is seen degrading the actress, blaming her for its death, which is sure to spark a heated debate about anti-abortion laws.

In technical aspects, Chayse Irvin's unorthodox cinematography in Blonde is spearheaded by the relentless mixing of aspect rations alongside oscillating between black and white and colour, which is specifically seen in the sequences where we see Marilyn Monroe's greatest performances like Gentlemen Prefer Blonde in packed theatres. Nick Cave and Warren Ellis' operatic score does little to amplify the heightened tensions that Marilyn Monroe is constantly subjected to. Inspite of brilliant work at the hands of production designer Florencia Martin and costume designer Jennifer Johnson - seen divinely in the scene replaying Marilyn Monroe's iconic skirt flying moment from The Seven Year Itch - the genre transformation we get in the end is a seedy horror film of terrifying consequences that limits the main protagonist sketch. What is also problematic is that despite its long duration, Andrew Dominick's screenplay doesn't stick its landing on what aspect of Marilyn Monroe he's trying to highlight. As soon as you're ready to be invested, you're made to shift gears, emotionally. Blonde excels, in parts, where the aesthetic doesn't matter and the primary focus is Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe.

Speaking of Ana de Armas - the sole reason why Blonde deserves accolades - the Cuban actress (naysayers who criticised her casting will definitely be eating out of the palm of her hand!) is extraordinary as Marilyn Monroe. Getting the physicality to a T, right up to her iconic million-dollar smile, even Armas' accent is a tribute to Norma Jeanes' innocence. Ana is able to consummately bring forward Norma Jeane's pain through the character named Marilyn Monroe, a recurring narrative arc in Blonde, even in times when it seems as though she's at her happiest. When the focus is on Marilyn Monroe's perspective rather than others, it's when a viewer is left affected. However, they're few and far between. At the end of the day, Blonde uses Marilyn Monroe as a mere caricature to remind us just how cruel Hollywood used to be to women, and maybe, still very much is! The stylised projection doesn't justify its existence, instead, it basically reiterates how it's high time that Hollywood finally lets go of Marilyn Monroe, over-sexualising her misery and death into a cash cow every chance they get, and let her and her mysterious being rest in peace...

In conclusion, in spite of an exquisite interpretation of Marilyn Monroe by Ana de Armas, both talented women would have preferred anything except Blonde!

