Blonde Trailer: Ana de Armas recreates Marilyn Monroe's iconic moments throughout the years; Watch

In the first Blonde trailer, Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe. Blonde, based on Joyce Carol Oates' book, is a fictitious account of the American icon's turbulent life. De Armas has had a hectic career since breaking out in Knives Out, but her part in Blonde is possibly the most anticipated of them.

However, Blonde also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Canavale, and Julianne Nicholson, in addition to de Armas. Blonde has had a difficult path to the cinema since Dominik started creating it in 2010, with numerous different actresses being considered for the starring part. Even recently, the uproar over Blonde's NC-17 rating caused some concern, but with Netflix streaming the picture, a rating like that isn't much of an issue. Still, a first look at the film has been eagerly awaited, and it's finally here.

The first Blonde trailer, which features de Armas replicating some of Marilyn Monroe's most memorable moments, has been released by Netflix. The trailer opens with Monroe fighting back tears in front of a mirror, hoping that someone would come for her. The Blonde trailer then recreates legendary scenes such as Marilyn donning the white gown as it billows around her, one of the numerous premieres she attended, and a scene from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes playing in a theater. It ends with Marilyn smiling giddily into the mirror she was crying into mere moments ago. Take a look at it below:

Despite considerable criticism, Blonde is likely to be one of the most anticipated films of 2022. With a September release date, it will also arrive at the start of awards season, positioning Netflix for another shot at Oscar gold. Audiences won't have to wait long to find out, since the Blonde teaser revealed the film's September 23 release date.

